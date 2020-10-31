One person is dead and two others injured, including a police officer, in a late Friday night shooting incident in Rockwall.
The Rockwall Police Department issued a statement indicating that officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 400 Block of Tubbs Road.
Upon arrival officers found a Hispanic male in his 20s had suffered a gunshot wound. A man matching the description of the suspect was located in the 600 block of Bass Road. Officers struggled with the suspect while attempting to detain him and during the scuffle the suspect accessed a handgun, turned it on himself and fired a round, which exited the suspect and struck a Rockwall Sergeant in the chest. The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and suffered only minor injuries. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Names of those involved in the incident had not yet been released as of Saturday morning.
The Texas Rangers are assisting with the continuing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.