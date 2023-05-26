Let’s talk TAXES…
In Rockwall County there are four and sometimes five major entities that determine the amount of property tax you and I pay. The first of these is the Central Appraisal District.
CAD’s chief appraiser is required by law to appraise all properties at market value. This valuation of your property and mine must, by state law, be done by the end of January, with the appraisal amounts going out by the end of April. While current law requires the appraiser to estimate the market value of our properties, the law also limits the taxable value increase to 10% per year.
This means that when the market value of your home goes up 30% in one year, you are pretty much guaranteed the maximum allowed 10% increase for the next three years. In a hot real estate market like Rockwall County, the maximum allowed increase of 10% per year is almost as certain as a hot, dry summer.
The remaining taxing entities (which would include MUD’s, but they deserve their own conversation, so we’ll leave them for another day) are the school district, the county, and each city.
While we’ve all received our property appraisals from CAD, and these appraisals include tax estimates from the other taxing entities, the reality is these remaining entities have not set their tax rates yet for this year.
The estimated tax burden for these other entities that is included in the appraisal we all receive from CAD is based upon the previous year’s tax rate. The school, the county and the cities cannot set their respective tax rates until they have prepared and approved their budgets for the year.
They cannot approve a budget until they receive the certified tax estimate from CAD which is, by state law, due April 30th. Once they receive the certified estimate of values, these other taxing entities can adjust their tax rate to balance their budgetary needs against their expected property tax income.
Now, the schools, county and cities have the ability to reduce their individual tax rates to offset the guaranteed 10% increase in property tax burden to homeowners. Even if they choose to do so, however, the tax rate has not been voted on and will not be approved until Sept.1.
I know in Rockwall County we start our budget process mid-May: meeting with all department heads, going over numbers and needs, and anxiously waiting to see what bills our State Legislature passes and how those new laws are funded.
The budgeting process involves a careful and considerate balancing of sometimes conflicting priorities: what needs to be done to protect, maintain and enhance the quality of life for Rockwall County residents and what can be done to minimize government intrusion into the people’s minds, hearts, and pockets?
And so, you can see that by starting the yearly dance to determine total tax burdens with estimates sent to every resident based on last year’s numbers, the opportunity for confusion and frustration is high.
I call it the “pitchforks and torches notice.” It is not CAD’s fault… state law requires them to send the notices by a certain date and the only tax rate for the other entities available at that time is the one approved for the previous year.
So, you and I get a notice giving us our shiny new property tax estimate with our 10% maximum increase, and at the same time we get an estimate for the other entities that reflects the old tax rate instead of one that will hopefully be adjusted down to offset the spike in property tax burden. Yikes!!
It is no wonder that so many fine folks put down their pitchforks just long enough to pick up their phones to complain. It is a problem, alright, and it is caused by a system of disjointed dates and offset obligations. Austin could straighten it out, but until they do, compliance with state law will drive the chaos instead of calming it.
Where does this leave Rockwall County? Angry, it leaves us angry, and for good reason. But my point, in pulling the problem out into the light even though we haven’t the ability at the local level to correct it, is to throw a little hope in the mix as well.
As I have stated time and time again, it is my intention that the county should and WILL lower the tax rate to offset the increase in property tax burden for Rockwall County residents. Don’t give up, Rockwall County, help is on the way.
County Judge Frank New can be reacched via email at fnew@rockwallcountytexas.com, by website at www.franknew.com, or by phone at 972-204-6000.
