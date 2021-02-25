With at least two days of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast National Weather Service has posted a Flood Warning for the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan-affecting Rockwall, Hunt and Kaufman and for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River at Greenville.
Information from the National Weather Service:
* Flood Warning for
the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.
* From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.
* At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.7 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow night.
* Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.
* Flood Warning for
the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.
* From Friday morning to Saturday evening.
* At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will
then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A
few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach.
Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.