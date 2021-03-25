The National Weather Service is continuing a river flood warning for portions of Rockwall, Kaufman and Hunt Counties, through Friday morning:
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Texas...
South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and
Rockwall Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.
* From late tonight to Friday morning.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact...At 18.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur.
Some farm and cattle industries will be flooded. Some rural roads
will be underwater. Water will be over the road and the FM 1565 bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.