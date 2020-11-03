These are the final unofficial totals among the contested races in Rockwall County:
United States Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon (REP) 36,684 70.06 percent
Russell Foster (DEM) 14,277 27.26 percent
Lou Antonelli (LIB) 309 .59 percent
State Representative, District 33
Justin Holland (REP) 37,663 72.4 percent
Andy Rose (DEM) 14,355 27,6 percent
Rockwall County Tax Assessor-Collector
Kim Sweet (REP) 38,307 72.86 percent
Amber Crimmings (DEM) 14,267 27.14 percent
Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3
Dennis Bailey (REP) 8,388 71,38 percent
Merceda Winder (DEM) 3,364 28.62 percent
Rockwall County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Mark Russo (REP) 8.543 72.59 percent
Tim Wells (DEM) 3,226 27.41 percent
Rockwall Independent School District
School Board Trustee, Place 6
Vote for none or one
Peter Flores 11,652 30.88 percent
Courtney Gober 9,266 24.56 percent
Amy Hilton 16,812 44.56 percent
City of Rowlett-General Election
For Councilmember Place One
Vote for none or one
Blake Margolis 1,901 60.1 percent
Cindy Gonzales-Baker 1,262 39.9 percent
City of Fate-General Election
Council Member, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Merle “Jake” Jacobson 2,556 40 percent
John P. Brandt 2,769 43.33 percent
Sean Demoe 1,065 16.67 percent
Council Member, Place 3
Vote for none or one
Christopher Ash 3,335 50.03 percent
Ian Fields 882 13.68 percent
Heather Buegeler 2,339 36.29 percent
City of Fate-Special Election
City of Fate, Texas Proposition A
The issuance of $3,250,000 of bonds by the City of Fate,Texas for designing, constructing, improving, expanding and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For 3,887 50.57 percent
Against 3,799 49.43 percent
Bear Creek Special Utility District-General Election
Bear Creek Special Utility District Board of Directors
Vote for no more than Two
Letty Harrison 113 37.79 percent
Michael Angelo Dillon 116 38.80 percent
Roberty Haynes 70 23.41 percent
City of McLendon-Chisholm General Election
Mayor Vote for none or one
Valerie Bodart 825 43.24 percent
Keith Short 1,083 56.76 percent
City of McLendon-Chisholm Special Election
City Council Member, Place 4
Vote for none or one
Brian Davis 1,023 58.16 percent
Daniel Tucker 736 41.84 percent
City of Wylie - Special Election
Councilmember, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Dave Strang 186 53.3 percent
Tom Ambrose 163 46.7 percent
Councilmember, Place 6 City of Wylie
Vote for none or one
Garrett Mize 184 52.12 percent
Tom Ambrose 163 46.7 percent
City of Wylie - Charter Amendment Election
City of Wylie Proposition A
Shall Article 1, Section 3 of the City Charter be amended to update references to applicable state law governing the extension of boundaries?
FOR THE MEASURE 264 70.4 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 111 29.6 percent
City of Wylie Proposition B
Shall Article II, Section 1 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law governing the powers of the City?
FOR THE MEASURE 250 67.02 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 123 32.98 percent
City of Wylie Proposition C
Shall Article II, Section 1(B) of the City Charter be amended to remove the obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?
FOR THE MEASURE 312 82.11 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 68 17.89 percent
City of Wylie Proposition D
Shall Article III, Section 6(C) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the process for the filing of vacancies occurring on the City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE 325 84.86 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 58 15.14 percent
City of Wylie Proposition E
Shall Article III, Section 9 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding meetings of City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE 321 83.81 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 62 16.19 percent
City of Wylie Proposition F
Shall Article III, Section 12 of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding public testimony at open meetings of the City Council?
FOR THE MEASURE 318 83.68 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 62 16.32 percent
City of Wylie Proposition G
Shall Article V, Section 2(A) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding the eligibility to file for an elective office?
FOR THE MEASURE 316 84.04 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 60 15.96 percent
City of Wylie Proposition H
Shall Article V, Section 3(C) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding early voting ballots?
FOR THE MEASURE 307 82.31 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 66 17.69 percent
City of Wylie Proposition I
Shall Article VIII, Section 2(D) of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding Board of Adjustment members?
FOR THE MEASURE 292 79.56 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 167 20.44 percent
City of Wylie Proposition J
Shall Article XI, Section 26 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding amendments to the City Charter?
FOR THE MEASURE 298 81.87 percent
AGAINST THE MEASURE 66 18.13 percent
Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2
Vote for none or one
Christina Carrion 3,485 45.49 percent
Cindi Jobe 2,346 30.69 percent
Eric Price 1,813 23.72 percent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.