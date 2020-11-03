Unofficial totals

These are the final unofficial totals among the contested races in Rockwall County:

United States Representative, District 4

Pat Fallon (REP) 36,684  70.06 percent

Russell Foster (DEM)  14,277  27.26 percent

Lou Antonelli (LIB)  309  .59 percent

State Representative, District 33

Justin Holland (REP)  37,663  72.4 percent

Andy Rose (DEM) 14,355 27,6 percent

Rockwall County Tax Assessor-Collector

Kim Sweet (REP) 38,307 72.86 percent

Amber Crimmings (DEM) 14,267 27.14 percent

Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Dennis Bailey (REP) 8,388 71,38 percent

Merceda Winder (DEM) 3,364 28.62 percent

Rockwall County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Mark Russo (REP) 8.543 72.59 percent

Tim Wells (DEM) 3,226 27.41 percent

Rockwall Independent School District

School Board Trustee, Place 6

Vote for none or one

Peter Flores 11,652 30.88 percent

Courtney Gober 9,266 24.56 percent

Amy Hilton 16,812 44.56 percent

City of Rowlett-General Election

For Councilmember Place One

Vote for none or one

Blake Margolis 1,901 60.1 percent

Cindy Gonzales-Baker 1,262 39.9 percent

City of Fate-General Election

Council Member, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Merle “Jake” Jacobson 2,556 40 percent

John P. Brandt 2,769 43.33 percent

Sean Demoe 1,065 16.67 percent

Council Member, Place 3

Vote for none or one

Christopher Ash 3,335 50.03 percent

Ian Fields 882 13.68 percent

Heather Buegeler 2,339 36.29 percent

City of Fate-Special Election

City of Fate, Texas Proposition A

The issuance of $3,250,000 of bonds by the City of Fate,Texas for designing, constructing, improving, expanding and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For 3,887 50.57 percent

Against 3,799 49.43 percent

Bear Creek Special Utility District-General Election

Bear Creek Special Utility District Board of Directors

Vote for no more than Two

Letty Harrison 113 37.79 percent

Michael Angelo Dillon 116 38.80 percent

Roberty Haynes 70 23.41 percent

City of McLendon-Chisholm General Election

Mayor Vote for none or one

Valerie Bodart 825 43.24 percent

Keith Short 1,083 56.76 percent

City of McLendon-Chisholm Special Election

City Council Member, Place 4

Vote for none or one

Brian Davis 1,023 58.16 percent

Daniel Tucker 736 41.84 percent

City of Wylie - Special Election

Councilmember, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Dave Strang  186  53.3 percent

Tom Ambrose  163 46.7 percent

Councilmember, Place 6 City of Wylie

Vote for none or one

Garrett Mize 184 52.12 percent

Tom Ambrose 163 46.7 percent

City of Wylie - Charter Amendment Election

City of Wylie Proposition A

Shall Article 1, Section 3 of the City Charter be amended to update references to applicable state law governing the extension of boundaries?

FOR THE MEASURE 264  70.4 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 111 29.6 percent

City of Wylie Proposition B

Shall Article II, Section 1 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law governing the powers of the City?

FOR THE MEASURE 250 67.02 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 123 32.98 percent

City of Wylie Proposition C

Shall Article II, Section 1(B) of the City Charter be amended to remove the obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?

FOR THE MEASURE 312 82.11 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 68 17.89 percent

City of Wylie Proposition D

Shall Article III, Section 6(C) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the process for the filing of vacancies occurring on the City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE 325 84.86 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 58 15.14 percent

City of Wylie Proposition E

Shall Article III, Section 9 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding meetings of City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE 321 83.81 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 62 16.19 percent

City of Wylie Proposition F

Shall Article III, Section 12 of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding public testimony at open meetings of the City Council?

FOR THE MEASURE 318 83.68 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 62 16.32 percent

City of Wylie Proposition G

Shall Article V, Section 2(A) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding the eligibility to file for an elective office?

FOR THE MEASURE 316  84.04 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 60 15.96 percent

City of Wylie Proposition H

Shall Article V, Section 3(C) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law regarding early voting ballots?

FOR THE MEASURE 307 82.31 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 66 17.69 percent

City of Wylie Proposition I

Shall Article VIII, Section 2(D) of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding Board of Adjustment members?

FOR THE MEASURE 292 79.56 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 167 20.44 percent

City of Wylie Proposition J

Shall Article XI, Section 26 of the City Charter be amended to update the reference to applicable state law regarding amendments to the City Charter?

FOR THE MEASURE 298 81.87 percent

AGAINST THE MEASURE 66 18.13 percent

Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2

Vote for none or one

Christina Carrion 3,485 45.49 percent

Cindi Jobe 2,346 30.69 percent

Eric Price 1,813 23.72 percent

