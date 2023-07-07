The Royse City Police Department released the following information today concerning a fatal automobile vs. pedestrian accident early this morning:
The Royse City Police Department received a call on July 7, 2023, at 2:30am of a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on Eastbound IH30 in the area between Erby Campbell and FM 548. The pedestrian was deceased upon officers’ arrival. Based on physical evidence, it appears the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when struck and killed. The identify of the pedestrian could not be determined at the time of the accident. Later in the morning around 5:03am, the Royse City Police Department received a missing person report of a 22-year-old female from Royse City. The description of the female matched the description of the deceased pedestrian. The identify of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending positive identification.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was the person who reported the accident and is cooperating with the investigators. The accident remains under investigation by the Royse City Police Department Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.
