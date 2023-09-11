A family and a community are mourning the death of 15-year-old Phat Duy “Andy” Nguyen of Rowlett. The teenager’s body was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard on Sept. 3. His family had reported him missing two days earlier following a late-night boating outing.
The family had rented a boat on Sept. 1 around 9 p.m. They traveled to an area near Terry Park in Heath to go swimming. Nguyen new how to swim, according to his family, and was not wearing life vest.
Texas law requires only minors 13 and under to wear life jackets at all times. Adults must have proper fitting life jackets easily accessible.
According to published reports elsewhere, the family say he was “taken away by a wave.”
Search and rescue crews from Dallas Fire and Rescue searched for the Rowlett High School student just before 11 p.m. and continued the next two days before his body was found around noon at the south end of the lake.
Rowlett High School had extra counselors available last week to support students and additionally, they directly informed students in each of Nguyen’s classes.
Garland ISD issued a statement addressing Nguyen’s drowning death.
“It is with a broken heart that GISD shares that one of our students from Rowlett High School passed away in a boating accident this past weekend,” a spokesperson for said. “Our deepest sympathies are with the student’s family and everyone at Rowlett HS who knew the student.”
At the time of the statement, GISD was withholding the name of the student since he was a minor.
