Experts weigh in on impending end to Title 42

AUSTIN — The fate of Title 42 is in the hands of the federal court system, but experts say that whether it survives or not, little will change for immigration in the United States.
Title 42 is the pandemic-era rule that allowed the United States to expel migrants from certain countries to Mexico or to their home country before they are able to claim asylum.
Immigration advocates have said the rule violates human rights without proof it actually stymied COVID-19 cases.
Supporters — including Texas top Republican leaders — point to the influx of migrants in El Paso, where an estimated 1,500 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into the West Texas city in one night in early December. They also reiterate the U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates that as many as 18,000 migrants a day may attempt to cross the country’s southern border once Title 42 is lifted.
“It's so perplexing that people are convinced that Title 42 slowed migration, and that its lifting will be a major change,” said Adam Isacson, director for Defense Oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, WOLA, a self-described human rights advocacy organization.
Isacson said recent El Paso migrants hail from Nicaragua, Peru and Ecuador, but Title 42 only applies to individuals from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Venezuela. It has also been used to expel Haitians. Therefore, recent migrants would not have been impacted with Title 42 either way.
Additionally, he said Title 42 is only stopping those with legitimate fears – typically families – who want to be caught in order to claim asylum.
What Title 42 is not doing is stopping single adults from crossing, a group likely to have no intention of claiming asylum. This is because Title 42 expels the apprehended without consequence, leading single adult encounters to skyrocket since the policy was put in place. Because there are no consequences, single adult individuals know they can just try again the next day, even several times a week, Isacson said.
“(Under Title 42) you have people trying a couple times a week with no consequences,” Isacson said. “Under a regular immigration law, the same people could end up being imprisoned.”
PRO AND CONS
Maria Burns, director of the Education, Borders, Trade, and Immigration Institute at the University of Houston, acknowledges that immigration is a complex balance.
On one hand, American founding principles make it ideal to accept immigrants while working to solve a humanitarian crisis. On the other hand, borders that are too open can cause criminal groups, such as human traffickers, drugs and weapons smugglers, money laundering or contraband criminals, to take advantage of the increased flow of migrants.
“(Criminal organizations) will have a larger crowd to target and recruit by force, deceit or cohesion,” she said. “This may create another type of humanitarian crisis.”
For Josiah Heyman, director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, this is all the more reason to end Title 42.
Title 42 simply sent asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. Once lifted, people who were always going to try and seek asylum now see their opportunity. This, Heyman said, has created a bottleneck, forcing the large groups of migrants to come at once, overwhelm the system and make it more difficult to track who is coming.
Had there been no Title 42, those seeking asylum would have likely been more spread out over time and less likely to overwhelm the system, he said. Keeping Title 42 will not stop people from migrating, he said, it is only creating a larger problem down the road as the number of those seeking asylum continues to increase.
This bottleneck has also forced cities such as El Paso to issue emergency declarations, not due to safety concerns, but just in an ability to offer more services. He said as a resident of El Paso, nothing has changed in day-to-day life for anyone but those directly helping the migrants.
“Once people can clear through the border region and move onward, then (Texans) are not going to feel any impact whatsoever,” Heyman said. “Most of the people come, they have no desire to stay in Texas. Maybe they have a relative or somebody who has a job lined up in Houston or Dallas, but the vast majority of them just want to get out of Texas as quickly as possible.”
MIGRATION EVERYWHERE
Isacson wants Americans to remember that the U.S. is not special when it comes to the number of migrants it is seeing come to its borders.
Several countries across the Western Hemisphere are experiencing similar sharp rises in immigration and asylum seekers.
Burns said the pandemic exacerbated already fragile economies and political systems in many Latin American countries. Natural disasters, such as those in Haiti, destabilize governments, leading to a rise in crime and political persecution, forcing desperate people to flee.
Previously, many of the migrants coming to the U.S. were from Mexico. Now they are coming from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and other countries, all seeking an escape from overwhelming violence and turmoil, Burns said.
“The reasons that these people are coming to our borders are because of the political, economic and social crises they are experiencing back in their homeland,” Burns said. “Like a domino effect, the COVID crisis led to a heightened economic crisis, social-political crisis in Central and South America, and this has urged people to leave their homes.”
Isacson noted that America is not unique in its immigration circumstance; in fact, migration is rising across the Western Hemisphere.
Mexico is also breaking migration records with the rise in asylum seekers.
In Costa Rica, 4% of its population are asylum seekers. Colombia hosts the second largest refugee population in the world behind Turkey with 2.5 million refugees, according to data from the UN Refugee Agency, most of them coming from Venezuela.
“People are migrating like crazy all over the western hemisphere and we're just getting the same way that almost every other viable country is getting right now,” Isacson said. “Therefore there's really nothing that Biden can do about this.”
WHAT NOW?
Title 42 was controversial from the onset, leading to several lawsuits.
In April, President Joe Biden announced his plan to end Title 42 with his administration saying it was no longer necessary as the pandemic had significantly subsided.
Texas and 18 other states have since been working to keep Title 42 in place, citing “chaos” they believe will ensue should it be lifted.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on Title 42, allowing it to remain in place for the time being. It also directed the Biden Administration to respond to the lawsuit by 5 p.m.. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.