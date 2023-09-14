Judge Brett Hall this week handed down a 30-year prison sentence to a Dallas County man. Keith Bernard Burkins was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver cocaine more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The sentencing took place in the 382nd District Court.
Burkins, 48, was pulled over by Rockwall County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Murphy in October 2022 for a traffic violation near Dalrock Road in Rowlett. After smelling an odor of marijuana in Burkins’ vehicle, Deputy Murphy conducted a related search of the car and located more than 11 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, THC liquid, marijuana, multiple small individual baggies, a scale and a loaded 9mm handgun along with 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
This wasn’t Burkins’ first run-in with law enforcement and the criminal courts. He has a long and significant criminal history that includes three convictions in April 2000 for aggravated robbery – drawing a 40-year prison sentence. In 1993, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and to 10 years in prison for burglary of a habitation.
“Keith Burkins is a career criminal with a history of selling drugs and committing acts of violence,” said Ty McDonald, assistant district attorney. “Through the hard work of Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office deputies, we were able to take a firearm out of a dangerous person’s hands and stop him from selling illegal drugs in Rockwall County.”
District Attorney Kenda Culpepper expressed irritation over the apparent prison turnstile Burkins has been able to take advantage of.
“It is frustrating to see the same people getting out of prison and committing new serious crimes,” Culpepper said. “Hopefully, we can keep this dangerous individual out of our communities for a long time.”
