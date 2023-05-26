Rockwall County saw more people on the job last month than during any other April, as the local unemployment rate fell significantly from March’s numbers, according to a report issued May 19 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
But the decline in the jobless rate wasn’t so much due to the rise in employment, as it was a seasonal decline in the county’s total workforce. In fact, Rockwall County only gained a little more than a dozen jobs from month to month.
However, Governor Greg Abbott touted the release of April jobs data showing Texas again surpassing all previous records for total jobs, total Texans employed, and total Texas labor force.
“The strongest economy in the nation is built by Texans,” Abbott said. “Texas is again No. 1 for job creation, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state.
“As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, and that means more paychecks and more possibilities for Texas families. With Texas employers growing jobs across every major industry over the year, and with our young and skilled workforce growing to nearly 15 million, we are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”
• The Texas Workforce Commission reported Rockwall County’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.3% in April, down from 3.7% in March, but above the 3% reported in April 2022. Unemployment was at 2.7% in 2019, the lowest rate reported this century, then spiked to 10.6% in April 2020, the highest recorded during the month during the midst of the COVID pandemic.
There were 58,991 people reported as employed in the county during April, representing an increase of of 15 jobs since March, and an increase of 2,019 positions since the same point one year earlier.
The April employment was the highest ever reported for the month.
A total of 2,035 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Rockwall County last month, a decrease of 235 people since March, but 302 more than in March of last year.
The county’s civilian labor force — the total number of people eligible for employment — fell by 220 people between March and April, and increased by 2,321 people in the past year.
