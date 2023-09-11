North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the region and is set to rally support and raise funds for non-profit organizations making a significant impact on the local community. Taking place on Thursday, Sept. 21, this annual event provides a unique opportunity to support the causes they care about.
And if you’re looking for worthy organizations to give to locally, Rockwall County has no shortage of groups seeking support with several signed up for the online fundraising effort.
Organizations in the county registered with North Texas Giving Day include Grace Clinic, Rainbow Room of Rockwall County, Helping Hands Rockwall County, Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County, Children’s Advocacy for Rockwall County, Soroptimist International of Rockwall, Lone Star CASA, Aisling Equine Therapy, miniEncounters Mini Therapy Horses, Community Services Inc., LifePath Systems Foundation and Patriot PAWS Service Dogs.
To donate to the above groups, visit https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/search?kw=Rockwall%20County&orgScope=on or search “Rockwall County” at https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/search?kw=Rockwall%20County&orgScope=on.
In 2022, $62.6 million was raised through 94,385 donors benefiting 3,210 local nonprofits, bringing the 14-year total to more than $503 million for North Texas communities.
Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
Since its inception in 2009, North Texas Giving Day has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving.
