Senior District Judge B. Michael Chitty recently denied the City of Heath’s request for a temporary injunction against the City of McLendon-Chisholm, dealing a second blow to Heath’s attempts to limit how its neighboring municipality develops its land.
The ruling comes two weeks after Chitty’s ruling in which he said Heath lacked standing to sue McLendon-Chisholm over issues, ordinances, regulations, and agreements pertaining to development, land use, zoning, and related matters within the city limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction of McLendon-Chisholm.
Several years ago, the City of Health sued McLendon-Chisholm over fears that a planned development called Trilogy would be detrimental to Heath.
In attempting to halt the development, Heath argued that McLendon-Chisholm had strayed from its Comprehensive Plan by adopting a development agreement with Huffines Community, which is developing Trilogy.
Heath had alleged that McLendon-Chisholm’s development agreement would create adverse effects long-term on property values in Heath, create more traffic and exhaust fumes, create the need for more public safety manpower, and disrupt Heath’s own development plans.
McClendon-Chisolm has worked for more than two years on the Trilogy development, which is within its city limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“It is obvious that Heath is pursuing frivolous matters and wasting large amounts of taxpayer money. I am certain that soon the citizens of Heath will demand accountability of their City Council and the politically ambitious mayor,” said Phillip Huffines, co-founder of Huffines Communities, which is developing Trilogy.
Trilogy is a proposed lifestyle community that covers 893 acres in McLendon-Chisholm. The project will include high-end homes on a mix of lot types, including 1-acre lots, parks, miles of trails, open spaces, a multi-million dollar community clubhouse, various pools, a fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, playgrounds, and two lakes built for water activities and other amenities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.