The Fate City Council and Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) are announcing that a new FRESH by Brookshire’s store is coming to Fate. BGC expects to break ground at the future site, located at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Memorial Parkway, by the end of the year. The store is expected to be completed in late 2021.
“We are so excited to be bringing the next generation of our i FRESH by Brookshire’s shopping experience to the community of Fate,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Company. “FRESH is so much more than a store. From our award-winning dry-aged beef program to our restaurant-quality and chef-prepared foods, we offer a remarkable shopping experience with all of the everyday staples you need but can’t always find. We find that kids, and especially their moms and dads, absolutely love the store for so many reasons. We are really looking forward to bringing it to the residents of Fate.”
“Opening this store in Fate will be another iconic milestone in our company’s history that spans more than 90 years. This store will allow us to bring the wonders of food at FRESH to the people of Fate and surrounding areas,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “This new store will stand as a testament to our company’s plans for growth and our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to customers through our core values.” Brad Brookshire’s grandfather, Wood T. Brookshire, opened the company’s first store in Tyler, Texas in 1928. The company is now in its third and fourth generations of leadership and ownership by members of the Brookshire family.
“The City of Fate is excited that FRESH by Brookshire’s has chosen to join our community. FRESH is not just your average store, it is an experience,” said Fate Mayor Joe Burger. “This experiential shopping, dining and community-building encounter is exactly what will make Fate the unique and desirable destination that not just Fate residents will enjoy, but the greater area as well.”
This store will be the second location for the FRESH by Brookshire’s banner. The original concept store opened in Tyler, Texas in 2011 and continues to evolve as a favorite destination in East Texas for an extraordinary shopping experience with vast culinary and wine selections, along with special events and entertainment for the entire family.
The current FRESH location in Tyler features dozens of chef-prepared entrees, authentic Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho counters, a taco bar, brick-oven Neapolitan-style pizza, an artisan bakery, dry-aged beef, full-service meat and seafood counter, a charcuterie and cheese selections, fresh produce with a large variety of organics, a full-service floral shop, a gourmet coffee bar, hand-crafted gelato, patio dining, outdoor café, live music, and on-site parks with children’s playgrounds. FRESH by Brookshire’s offers food varieties and shopping experiences unlike any other.
BGC employs 14,000 individuals in over 150 communities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas and was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers.
