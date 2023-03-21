AUSTIN — Dozens gathered at the Texas Capitol Tuesday to encourage lawmakers to invest $2.29 billion in early childhood education over the next two years.
About 44% of child care programs indicated they are likely or may be likely to close within the next year, according to a study by the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children. That is in addition to the state operating with 27% fewer child care facilities than it had three years ago.
As the state continues to add 1,000 new residents a day, early childhood education providers fear the industry will collapse under the weight.
“We need our state legislators to do more for child care, to do more for family child care, especially in rural areas,” said BriTanya Brown, owner of Our Loving Village, a childcare facility in Stamford. “We know that (childcare centers) are essential to every community. We know they are an economic stabilizer, and we want state legislators to fund child care now.”
The money would provide sustainability grants to help offset child care programs’ fixed costs and stipends for recruitment and retention.
The proposed grant program would be modeled after the 2021 CARES Act grants - federal aid offered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Texans Care for Children, a policy advocacy organization, argues that a state commitment to continue stabilization rates will stave off closures, keep costs from falling to families and help enroll more children in high-quality child care.
The proposed rider for the program includes $582.2 million each year in the biennium.
In addition, the organization is proposing stipends for retention bonuses.
The average hourly early childhood educator wage is $12.58. With a $6,000 stipend, it will bring the average to $15 an hour.
The recommendation aligns with the state-commissioned Child Care Workforce Strategic Plan Workgroup with a proposed rider of $537.32 million each year of the biennium.
“Our working families and children cannot afford any more childcare programs to close their doors,” said Cody Summerville, executive director of Texas Association for the Education of Young Children. “We also know that our early childhood educators who are the heart of our state cannot afford to earn pennies on the dollar.”
Texas is home to more than 7 million children, 65% of whom are from low-income families.
These are families that often rely on child care services as they need and want to work, but few options result in long wait lists, said Bob Sandborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk.
“We’re here today to focus on the state legislature to say, ‘We want action, we want money, we need support for early education and child care in our state,” Sandborn said. “If you want a bright future in the state of Texas, it is these kids that matter. It’s these children that we need to take care of today.”
