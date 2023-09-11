In a significant development for local homeowners, the City of Rockwall has taken a decisive step toward alleviating some of the financial burden on its residents.
Last week, Rockwall City Council demonstrated its commitment to fiscal responsibility by unanimously approving a reduced property tax rate of 27.0245 cents per $100 valuation. This represents a substantial reduction of 2.22 cents per $100 valuation compared to the previous rate and notably aligns with the no-new-revenue rate – a historic achievement for our community.
Kristy Teague, Rockwall city secretary, aptly summarized this momentous occasion in a memorandum to the council, stating, “This is the lowest tax rate that we can find in our history.” Such a milestone is a testament to the city’s dedication to its residents and its unwavering commitment to financial prudence.
But the good news doesn’t stop there. Just a few weeks ago, on Aug. 21, Rockwall ISD also reduced its tax rate significantly – slashing it by 19.54 cents to a commendable $1.0192 per $100 valuation. This momentous reduction was made possible by the Texas Legislature’s approval of House Joint Resolution 2, aimed at providing substantial property tax relief to residents across the state.
Amy Hilton, Rockwall ISD school board president, eloquently summed up the district’s perspective, saying, “We know the financial challenges faced by our taxpayers and the importance of managing the high educational expectations of our community. This tax rate reduction is a testament to our commitment to fiscal responsibility and the efficient management of taxpayer resources while still managing student growth.”
While House Joint Resolution 2 has cleared the Texas Legislature, it still requires the approval of the public in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 7 election. Once endorsed by voters, this tax relief measure will be made retroactive for the 2023 tax year, offering homeowners much-needed financial respite.
This effort – though not collaborative – between the City of Rockwall and Rockwall ISD is a shining example of how local government entities can work to prioritize the financial well-being of their residents. It reflects a dedication to maintaining the high standards of education while easing the tax burden on hardworking homeowners.
As we move forward, let this achievement serve as a reminder of the power of responsible governance and community-focused decision-making. Lower property tax rates not only stimulate economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Rockwall residents can take pride in their community’s commitment to fiscal prudence and a brighter financial future.
— Rockwall County Herald-Banner
