A local church is scheduled to host free COVID-19 testing throughout the end of the year.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has announced LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, will serve as a static testing site through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing is scheduled to be available seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
