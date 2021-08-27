As a Vietnam veteran who served in Vietnam and saw the collapse of that country, I have a few comments about the current Afghanistan discU.S.sion. While many are touting the two events as the same thing, I do not agree.
While there are certainly similarities between the two, in my opinion they are different. In one case, we pulled out of Vietnam because of overwhelming lack of support by the American people.
For those of you who can remember that period in time, the U.S. involvement in Vietnam started on March 8, 1965, when the first combat forces, the U.S. Marines, landed in Vietnam at Danang. We pulled all of our combat forces out of there on March 29, 1973; a total involvement of about eight years.
During those eight years we had over 58,000 Americans killed in that conflict. Thousands of U.S. men and women were wounded. Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese were killed or wounded. At one time we had 550,000 U.S. forces in Vietnam.
However, to many citizens here in the States, that “war” was far away and there was little interest or opinions about the “war”.
But in January of 1968 things started to change dramatically. The North Vietnamize attacked the South during the religious holiday of Tet. All the “war” in Vietnam was being broadcast daily on TV’s in our living rooms and the flag draped caskets of our Soldiers started coming home to small town America, and, all of a sudden, America woke up to what was happening far, far away.
Protests against the ‘war’ had been occurring since 1964. Most of these were focused on ending the draft and withdrawal of our troops from Vietnam. But after Tet, more and more average American citizens started the appeal to our government to leave Vietnam and “bring our boys home”.
In June of 1973, Congress ordered all military operations in Indochina to cease by the end of the summer and in November passed the War Powers Act. The Congress also cut U.S. aid to Vietnam from about $2.3 billion in 1973 to $1 billion in 1974 and still less after that.
And in 1975, without U.S. air power or logistics support, the North Vietnamese captured South Vietnam. The government of South Vietnam fell, and we saw scenes of chaos as people tried to flee before the advancing enemy of the North.
The war in Afghanistan was much different than the one in Vietnam. After 9-11, the goal of the U.S. was to destroy the Al-Qaeda training camps located in Afghanistan which was controlled by the Taliban
A small U.S. Army Special Forces team was airdropped into that country, made contact with local resistance forces, and in conjunction with U.S. air power, destroyed the Taliban forces and Al-Qaeda camps and won control of the country. A government was formed and Afghanistan started the process of being a democratic country.
And then for the next 20 years, we provided U.S. forces in that country. Unfortunately, the reason for our being there, our strategic goals, or how we were to measure success and completion, was never explained to the U.S. citizens.
Again, our Afghanistan involvement was “another war far away” and the American people never really even became interested in that war. There was no clamoring to get out of there and “bring our boys home”, unlike what we saw with Vietnam!
We had about 2,400 U.S. combat personnel, 1,700 U.S. contractors, and more than 66,000 Afghan military and police killed in Afghanistan. We also had more than 21,000 U.S. casualties. Trillions of U.S. dollars were expended
We had four presidents during our involvement in Afghanistan; countless Commanding Generals running the “war”: numeroU.S. changes in combat strategies: our Soldiers serving numeroU.S. tours of duty in that country: and still no explanation to our citizens on what are goals and objectives were.
Finally, our government started discU.S.sions with the Taliban and an agreed to withdrawal schedule of U.S. forces was determined. President Biden then announced that all U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by AugU.S.t 31, 2021. And then we immediately (11 days total) saw the total collapse of the Afghan government and their military forces. This was all highlighted in the chaotic pictures we have continued to see on our TV screen every evening.
Thus., the comparison of the fall of Vietnam and Afghanistan. One was forced by public resentment to the war; the other by our government reacting to 20 years of U.S. involvement in that far off country.
Not the same at all. What we are seeing now is a good decision to finally leave Afghanistan after 20 years but a very poor implementation plan on how to do that. It is not a failure in intelligence nor is it a failure in announcing the decision to finally leave Afghanistan. It is simply a failure in implementation of how to do it.
There are a couple of lessons that we should learn from the Vietnam and Afghanistan experience:
Number 1: The U.S. military is designed to fight and win wars; they are not structured, trained, or equipped to be “Nation Builders”. This is what was attempted in both these instances. Both failed.
Number 2: Any attempt to Nation Build, regardless of who does it, is doomed to failure if the government of the Nation where the nation building is being attempted, is corrupt. In both these instances that was the case. Both failed.
Draw your own conclU.S.ions about Afghanistan. Don’t however, fault the U.S. military. As in Vietnam, they did exactly and expertly what they were ordered to do.
Jerry Hogan is a former Rockwall County Judge and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. He can be reached at jerryhogan@sbcglobal.net
