With early voting for the Nov. 3 election starting Tuesday, the Rockwall County Democratic Party aims to celebrate Get Out The Vote tonight with the “Showcase Of Stars” virtual fundraising event, according to RCDP Executive Director Susie Stansel.
Vilma Ledferd took on the director's role and put the showcase together with the help of an outstanding group of individuals, including LaDarius White, PR and media specialist, and the RCDP finance team.
The celebration will be presented via Zoom. The cast members include American Musical and Dramatic Academy College students and union-affiliated industry professionals from all across the country.
The show is designed to help get people excited for early voting and feel empowered when using their power of voting at the polls.
Additional information, and the opportunity to donate and reserve tickets is available at https://bit.ly/3ihSMDL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.