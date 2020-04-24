Despite Women in Need’s resale stores being closed as a precaution against COVID-19 and many of its services being conducted remotely, the organization is still responding to the needs of women and children in the area who are affected by abuse.
Sadly, with families spending more time in close quarters with each other because of shelter-in-place orders, Women in Need (WIN) has also been receiving more reports of abuse lately. This greater demand on WIN’s services – which include providing shelter, clothing, food, legal advocacy and counseling to abuse victims – has left the organization in need of the following items:
• grocery cards
• cleaning/disinfecting spray products
• hygiene supplies
• toilet paper
• paper towels
• body wash
• toothpaste
• deodorant
• hairbrushes
• mouth wash
• bath towels
• twin size sheets
• pillows
• twin size comforters
• laundry supplies
“In this time of tremendous uncertainty, increased amount of abuse being reported, and fear, our communities’ families continue to rely on WIN for critical services,” WIN Executive Director Connie Pettitt said. “WIN's hotline and shelter are still open 24/7, and WIN's advocacy and prevention education services are still available to help those in need.
“Ways people can help today is by providing essential supplies for the local shelter,” Pettitt added.
In addition to donations of the above-mentioned supplies, WIN is also still accepting donations of clothing and home furnishings to be sold at its My Sisters Closet resale stores once the re-open.
“WIN asks that as people clean out their closets or update their homes, that they please remember us as we do hope to re-open our resale stores, starting early May, pending government directives,” Pettitt said. “Women In Need's hope is that community members … will once again be buying and donating at My Sister's Closet very soon.”
Women in Need has locations in Greenville, at 3302 Stonewall St., and Rockwall, at 904 N. Goliad St., and monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 349, Greenville, TX 75403.
Those being abused can reach out to WIN through its hotline at 903-454-4357 (HELP).
