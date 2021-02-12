Officials with Women In Need are thrilled so many in the area’s communities have supported the agency as it strived to eradicate the mortgage on WIN's permanent, nonresidential Rockwall location.
As WIN approaches the finishes line, it wanted to honor and thank thosee who have supported WIN, by creating a page onits website: https://www.wintexas.org/events/capital-campaign/
In addition, Legacy Plaques are being made in each of the individual’s and agency’s honor sby Greenville Trophy and will be on display at the Rockwall and Hunt County WIN Shelter locations.
