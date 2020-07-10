Voters in Rockwall County will head to the polls again Tuesday to cast ballots for the political party primary runoff elections.
In Rockwall County, the Republican Party primary runoff ballot features the contest for the judge of the new County Court at Law No. 2, while Democratic Party voters will be casting ballots for the race for the nomination for United States senator between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West and railroad commissioner between Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
• The race for judge of the Rockwall County Court at Law No. 2 is between Republicans John Browning and Stephani Woodward. No Democrats entered the contest.
Voting locations Tuesday include the Rockwall County Library, 1215 E. Yellowjacket Lane in Rockwall, for Precincts 1A, 2, 2A, 2B, 3, 3A, 3B and 4; Ridgeview Church, 1362 E. FM 552 in Rockwall for Precincts 1, 1B and 1C; Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive in Heath for Precincts 2C and 3C; McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 W. FM 550 in McLendon-Chisholm for Precinct 3D; Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway in Fate, for Precinct 4A; and the Royse City Hall, 305 N. Arch St. in Royse City, for Precincts 4B and 4C.
The runoffs were postponed from the previously scheduled May 26 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary runoff.
Additional information is available through the Rockwall County Elections Office website at www.rockwallvotes.com or the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
