The UPS Store, located at 457 Laurence Drive in Heath, is designated as an essential business and remains open. Services including shipping, mail and package receiving, printing, scanning, faxing and notary are essential for a variety of people and businesses, including those fighting this pandemic in the Rockwall County area and The UPS Store 7205 will do its part to be a resource given the current climate.
“As an essential retailer, we are keeping our doors open to be a resource for people and our communities,” said The UPS Store franchiser Vantisa Hudson. “For those who are now working from home, have children who are now learning from inside the home, small business owners who are trying to continue to run their business and even medical personal fighting the pandemic, we’re here to help.”
UPS recognizes that the health and safety of customers and employees is the first priority. Precautions typically implemented include social distancing and regular disinfecting/sanitizing within the store, especially for frequently touched surfaces such as doors, handles, computers, counters, etc. As a larger network, The UPS Store locations are following guidance from the CDC and WHO, along with all federal, state and local health safety guidelines.
Essential services needed at this time could make a major difference in a customer’s life. The UPS Store Rockwall County provides US federal mail to box holders, which could include important health-related shipments (medications and devices, diagnostic/lab results, unique dietary related goods), financial documents (payroll checks, tax refunds), legal documents (wills, trusts, deeds, contracts, adoption/paternity paperwork, notarized documents, etc.) and much more. The UPS Store also offers packing and shipping services, critical to members of the community who need to ship important items such as the items described above.
The UPS Store location’s current hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.;, Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are encouraged to visit the store’s website for the latest information: locations.theupsstore.com/7205
