Rockwall County now has two free COVID-19 testing sites operating on multiple days each week.
Meanwhile, the numbers of those affected by the virus continue to rise significantly.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has announced Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642 and LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, are serving as static testing sites through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing at the high school is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing at LakePointe Church is scheduled seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
The Office of Emergency Management reported a total of 2,555 COVID-19 cases in Rockwall County as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 122 cases in one week. There were 233 active cases reported and 2,288 recoveries.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 1,184 from Rockwall, 420 from Fate, 172 from Heath, 252 from Royse City, 236 from Rowlett, 76 from McLendon-Chisholm, 24 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 190 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Tuesday, there were 67 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, with of the patients listed in intensive care.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 30,433 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Tuesday, 977 more than one week earlier.
