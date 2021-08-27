Rockwall County continues to record COVID-19 deaths, with hundreds more deaths added.
With the continued surge in cases of the virus, Texas Health Hospital Rockwall has issued new COVID-19 guidelines for visitors to the facility.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday morning Rockwall County had 10,968 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, 301 more than had been reported one week earlier with 3,001 probable cases, 69 more than on August 18.
The county reported 165 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, two more than one week earlier and five more since Aug. 11.
The county had 13,737 estimated recoveries of the virus, 473 more than one week earlier.
There were 185 active cases of the virus reported in Rockwall County Wednesday, 103 fewer than had been recorded August 18.
Texas Health Hospital Rockwall announced Monday new changes to its visitation policy, designed to limit exposure risk to patients and care teams while reducing the spread of infection in the community. The new guidelines are listed under the company’s website at https://texashealthrockwall.com/
The spike in COVID-19 cases also hitting medical facilities across the area.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 3,233 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which accounted for 23.65% of the 13,666 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 20.27% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Rockwall have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
