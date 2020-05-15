With distance learning from home becoming the new norm in education, because of precautions being taken against the potential spread of COVID-19, many parents are gaining more insight into their childrens’ struggles when it comes to learning.
To offer academic support to K-12 students in the Rockwall area, a new Sylvan Learning Center plans to open its doors June 1.
Sylvan Learning Inc. offers students and their families supplemental personalized instruction, learning activities, assessments and homework assistance, mostly in the areas of math, reading, writing and general study skills.
The franchise owner of the prospective learning Center is Rockwall resident Mark Dempsey, whose two youngest children have mostly been using Sylvan’s online resources to bolster their math skills.
“Our two oldest kids are college-aged now and they didn’t use Sylvan, but our youngest two are using one of their programs, called Math Edge, which has helped push them along and gives us a tool which to assess them,” Dempsey told the Herald-Banner.
“We were already planning on opening the center, but when COVID-19 hit and parents were suddenly having to help their kids with their work at home, that pushed us to speed up the process,” Dempsey added. “Also, with the kids’ sudden move to learning at home this year, many will need extra work this summer to keep them on track for next year.”
While the opening of the brick-and-mortar Sylvan Learning Center in Rockwall is planned for June, the center will also continue to offer support via video conference for families who feel more comfortable using its services remotely.
When the 2020-21 school year begins, the center’s tutors will mostly be available from 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
In addition to the center planned for Rockwall, Dempsey already has two centers in operation, one in Richardson and another in Bedford, and plans to open a fourth Sylvan Learning Center in Weatherford by the end of the year.
On Sunday, May 31, an opening celebration is planned for Rockwall’s Sylvan Learning Center, which will be at 7537 Horizon Road, in Suite C.
Those wishing to learn more about Sylvan Learning’s various programs can visit their website at www.sylvanlearning.com.
