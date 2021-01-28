STAR Transit is providing free rides for persons with confirmed appointment to get the COVID 19 vaccine shots. The curb-to-curb service extends outside of the agency’s service area. Rides are available Monday – Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For this purpose, STAR Transit is temporarily adding Saturday service from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Reservations should be made at least one service day in advance and are based on vehicle availability.
“STAR Transit understands the reasons why receiving the vaccine is so important for everyone, and we are committed to helping in the best way we can—offering free rides to all persons living and working in our service area,” said Tommy Henricks, Executive Director.
“We are treating this request like we would a medical appointment which means a person within our service area can travel to any vaccination site in our service area including all of Dallas County”, he continued.
To schedule a free ride, call STAR Transit at least one business day but not more than two weeks in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling Agents are available during normal business hours Monday-Friday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) at (877) 631-5278. Se Habla Español. For same day service in Terrell, Kaufman, Mesquite and Balch Springs, book through the STARNow app, using the promo code C19VA for the no-fare ride. (The app can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.)
STAR Transit serves Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto and Hutchins.
The Fleet Department continues intense cleaning and sanitizing of all vehicles throughout the day. Drivers have been provided hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and are equipped with disinfecting spray to use during their shifts.
About STAR Transit. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax. Revenues are derived from federal and state grants as well as local partnerships with cities, counties and businesses. STAR Transit provides safe, affordable and convenient transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities for access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, and entertainment, etc. More than 100 employees are responsible for providing over 235,000 rides annually. The agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit STARtransit.org.
