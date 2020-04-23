The numbers of people confirmed with the COVID-19 virus in Rockwall County continue to spike, with more than 50 reported as of Thursday morning, including six at a local long-term care facility.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall had multiple positive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday.
“Tuesday, Rockwall County announced that Broadmoor Medical Lodge had two COVID-19 cases,” Neville said. “As of today, the total COVID-19 positive case count has risen to six. Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is not providing testing to this facility. However, Broadmoor has coordinated with a private testing provider to have all residents and employees tested.”
Neville said additional testing will begin today (Friday) with the expected turnaround in five days.
“Broadmoor continues to work with state and local officials as well as families of their residents,” Neville said, previously indicating Broadmoor’s administration is actively working with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Rockwall County Health Authority Dr. Gary A. Bonacquisti, County Judge David Sweet and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management to ensure all aspects of protective measures and support are in place to stop any further spread in the Broadmoor community.
“Residents are isolated, personal protective equipment (PPE) is being utilized, and they will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Neville said Tuesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Broadmoor residents, their families, staff, and all others impacted by this virus,” said County Judge David Sweet.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported it had received eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 55 as of press time Wednesday. No fatalities had been reported in the county.
Among the confirmed cases, 37 were from Rockwall, eight in Fate, six in Royse City, three in Heath and one in Rowlett.
Neville said her office has not received an official report on the number of people who have recovered from the virus but will pass along the information when it becomes available from the Department of State Health Services.
As of press time Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 205,399 people had been tested across the state, with 20,196 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 517 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,419 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Texas, while an estimated 6,486 people had recovered from the virus in the state as of Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.