The Rockwall ISD announced that it is reducing all indoor athletic event seating capacities to 25 percent due to Rockwall County’s rising COVID-19 cases.
The 25 percent capacity applies to all high school and middle school events.
“The limited ticket block for each event will only be available to family members of participants and not open to the general public,” according to a release on the Rockwall ISD’s twitter page. “All other mitigation strategies, such as social distancing, ticketless entry and wearing masks, are still required.
“As we take these proactive safety and health measures for our student-athletes and staff, we hope to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and allow our indoor athletic activities and seasons to continue.
“The District will review the COVID-19 risk levels and adjust seating capacity for indoor competitions to hopefully return to the current 50 percent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.