While businesses in most of the cities in Rockwall County enjoyed a strong August of sales, the city of Rockwall came up short in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it collected this month and is barely breaking even for the year to date.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a hindrance to the state’s economy, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“As was the case the last month, state sales tax receipts from all major sectors, other than retail trade, were down compared with the same month last year, with the steepest declines in the oil and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said in a report issued Oct. 1.
The October sales tax rebate payment represents each city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in August and reported to the Comptroller's office in September.
Hegar warned that a thriving retail economy appeared to have been a response to the pandemic, and not all businesses benefited.
“Pandemic-induced changes in consumer shopping behavior also were apparent in generally increased receipts from big box retailers and declines from department stores, apparel stores and other mall and strip center specialty retailers,” Hegar said. “Receipts from restaurants also remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.”
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving just over $2 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decrease of 1.33 percent from the $2.12 million received in October 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Rockwall has taken in $21.27 million, an increase of $2,018.45 from the same point 12 months ago.
• Royse City was to receive $402,093.77 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 27.41 percent from the $315,573 received in October 2019. For the year to date, Royse City has taken in almost $3.84 million, a rise of 24,72 percent from slightly more than $3 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
• Fate received $109,273.86 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 19.11 percent from the $91,734.48 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected a little more than $1.11 million representing a jump of 29.37 percent from the $865,958 the city had received through October 2019.
• Heath received $156,937.62 this month, representing an increase of 14.37 percent from the $137,218.80 it received in October of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in a little more than $1.6 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 34.27 percent when compared to the $1.19 million the city had collected through October 2019.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $27,360.68 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 34.24 percent from the $20,381.53 the city collected during October of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $313,421.32 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 73.47 percent from the $180,673.48 collected through October 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $11,483.08 this month, representing an increase of 84.98 percent from the $6,207.60 collected in October 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $93,155.70 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 52.55 percent from the $61,063.17 collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
