Even during the summer of COVID-19 the city of Rockwall reported a good month of June in receiving sales tax rebate revenue, as merchants across the remainder of the county continued to report strong gains, according to a report issued Aug. 12 by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The August sales tax rebate payment represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in June and reported to the Comptroller's office in July.
“State sales tax collections in July were better than expected, increasing despite the high unemployment due to the pandemic,” Hegar said. “The increase was due to a surge in collections from the retail trade sector; receipts from other major sectors — including mining, construction, wholesale trade, services and restaurants — showed significant declines.”
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving more than $2.65 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 10.34 percent from the slightly more than $2.4 million received in August 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Rockwall has taken in $17 million, a decrease of $31,330.36 from the same point 12 months ago.
• Royse City reported receiving $479,722.53 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 36.27 percent from the $352,049.91 received in August 2019.
For the year to date, the city has taken in a little more than $3 million, a rise of 26.45 percent from the $2.47 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
• Fate received $152,336.02 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 82.15 percent from the $83,628.89 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $908,326.88 representing a boost of 31.35 percent from the $691,508.01 the city had received through August 2019.
• Heath received $188,595.04 this month, representing an increase of 16.16 percent from the $162,351.90 it received in August 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in almost $1.29 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 37.13 percent when compared to the $938,513.98 the city had collected through August of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $34,028.60 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 45.75 percent from the $21,974.38 the city collected during August of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $254,558.69 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 80.91 percent from the $140,708.74 collected through August 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $12,110.80 this month, representing an increase of 101.58 percent from the $6,007.68 collected in August 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $68,888.40 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 41.91 percent from the $48.542,57 collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
