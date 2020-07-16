The Rockwall Police Department is investigating reports of multiple vehicle burglaries late last week.
The department reported a resident in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off of South State Highway 205 indicated that during the overnight hours between Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10, they observed several subjects opening unlocked vehicles. After confronting the individuals through a remote camera, the subjects ran away on foot.
A few hours later, the police department dispatch fielded a similar call in the Loftland Farms Subdivision off State Highway 276. Officers responded to the area after both calls but were unable to locate any individuals.
On Friday morning multiple residents in both neighborhoods reported finding their vehicles had been rummaged through and items stolen.
The Rockwall Police Department is reminding residents to remove valuables and lock their vehicles when unattended.
Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to review home security video and if footage is found of potential suspects, to call the Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-772-6777 or Rockwall County CrimeStoppers at 972-771-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.rockwallcountycrimestoppers.com.
