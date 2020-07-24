A Rockwall Police Department officer remains hospitalized in his battle against COVID-19.
The Rockwall Police Officer Association issued a statement this week, seeking public support and prayers for Officer Tracy Gaines. Gaines was said to have begun facing the virus at his home, but on July 10 was admitted to the hospital and was intubated on July 13.
As of Tuesday, he remained in the ICU and on life support.
“If there is anyone who needs prayer right now, it’s Officer Gaines, his wife and two kids,” according to the Police Officer Association. “Officer Gaines is a much-loved officer in our department, a school resource officer at the high school, an Air Force veteran and all-around amazing man. His life has been about serving and protecting. Please keep Officer Gaines, his family and our department in your prayers!”
The community turned out for a parade in Gaines’ honor late last week, with a huge turnout of vehicles passing by his family’s residence and showing support for his wife and two children.
