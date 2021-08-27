More than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in the Rockwall Independent School District.
With the start of school Aug. 18, the district has begun the daily reporting of new cases of the virus among students and staff members.
The update released Tuesday, Aug. 24, indicated that 85 students in the district had been confirmed with COVID-19, with 20 staff members confirmed with the virus. Another 12 students had completed a stay at home period, along with one staff member.
Many of the cases were reported at the high school campuses. Rockwall High School reported 16 students and seven staff members confirmed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with three students completing the stay at home period. Rockwall-Heath High School reported 17 students and six staff members confirmed with COVID-19 and with three students completing the stay at home period.
The Dr. Gene Burton Academy reported 1 staff member confirmed with COVID-19 and the Rockwall Quest campus reported one student having completed the stay at home period.
The middle schools reported five students and one staff member with COVID-19 and one student having completed the stay at home period.
The 14 elementary schools in the Rockwall ISE were reporting a total of 43 students confirmed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with one student and one staff member completing the stay at home period.
The Rockwall ISD campus scorecard and additional COVID-19 related information is available online at https://www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161
