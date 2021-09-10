CORRECTION: The original story mistakenly noted that Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall had opened the antibody infusion center, which was incorrect.
The surge in COVID-19-related deaths continued in Rockwall County to start the month of September, with hundreds of new cases reported during the past week.
An antibody infusion center has been established to help treat Rockwall residents.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday morning Rockwall County had 11,574 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, 278 more than had been reported one week earlier, with 3,144 probable cases, 65 more than on Sept. 1.
The county reported 175 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, 15 more than on Aug. 11.
The county had 14,297 estimated recoveries of the virus, 199 more than one week earlier.
There were 374 active cases of the virus reported in Rockwall County Wednesday, 144 more than had been recorded Sept. 1.
The spike in COVID-19 cases also continues across the region.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 3,525 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which accounted for 26.11% of the 13,499 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 26.11% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
On Monday morning, a monoclonal antibody infusion center was estabished to treat patients who have received a positive test for COVID-19.
The treatment is free and is being performed at a tent outside of the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 E. Yellow Jacket Lane. The infusions of the drug Rengeron are for patients who are within the first 10 days of showing symptoms
Walk-ins are available at the tent or individuals can register for an appointment at mdlabtx.com. Rockwall County residents will get priority if slots are limited.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Rockwall have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
