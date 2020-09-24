The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation hosted the Rockwall Virtual Job Fair on Sept. 18 . The event had initially been planned as a live in-person job fair, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pivot to an online virtual platform. Thirteen Rockwall County-based employers representing 326 job openings participated.
Just over 400 job seekers were in attendance at the event. A total of 768 applications were submitted for a wide variety of positions in manufacturing, healthcare, government, distribution, sales and customer service.
Brian Nelson, corporate recruiter for Channell Commercial Corporation, participated in the virtual job fair and said, “During this challenging time there is a huge emphasis on the continuance of business flow while also integrating a safe level of comfort for everyone involved. The Rockwall job fair is an event that we heavily rely on to boost the local economy while maximizing our business strategy. The Rockwall area is loaded with exceptional and transformative talent which is critical for businesses to succeed. The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation has masterfully constructed a way to help attract these talented individuals during this unique time and we want to thank everyone at the REDC for all the hard work they have done for our community.”
The REDC hosted the first Rockwall job fair in 2017 in response to local employers and job seekers who were interested in local jobs for local residents. That event – held at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall – was highly regarded and repeated in the fall of 2018 and 2019. The REDC anticipates that the fifth annual job fair will be held in fall 2021 and will likely revert to the in-person format. The annual Rockwall job fair is limited to employers in Rockwall County with jobs in Rockwall County.
“Every year we learn a little more and try to get a little better. This year, we were forced to change the format and adapt to the pandemic,” said Matt Wavering, director of project development for the REDC.
Wavering helped organize the event and has been involved with the job fair from the start.
“I’m happy to report that we had tremendous positive feedback from both employers and job seekers. We’re hopeful that a large quantity of the open positions are filled as a result of this event.”
The mission of the REDC is to broaden and diversify the tax base through new business attraction, land acquisition and development, progressive infrastructure, corporate business expansion, and job creation. Learn more at RockwallEDC.com.
