Rockwall County continues to report three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Among adjacent counties of 5 p.m. Friday Collin County had reported 88 confirmed cases, Dallas county 367 cases, Kaufman County had two cases and Hunt County also had two confirmed cases.
The TDSHS reported there had been 23,666 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 1,731 confirmed cases and 23 deaths. The numbers were reported from 2,886 public labs and 20,780 private labs.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
