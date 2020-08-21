Rockwall County has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries, according to a report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.
The department is offering a new updated COVID-19 dashboard at https://arcg.is/SPjzO.
As of Wednesday morning, Rockwall County reported 1,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 17 patients from the Tuesday report, which included 127 active cases. But the county also reported 1,070 estimated recoveries as of press time, an increase of 102 people from the previous report.
There had been 15,458 COVID-19 tests conducted in Rockwall County as of Wednesday. for a positivity rate of 7.9 percent.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 861 from Rockwall, 202 from Fate, 66 from Heath, 107 from Royse City, 141 from Rowlett, 39 from McLendon-Chisholm, 14 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 84 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
There had been 18 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities as of Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management offers a list of COVID-19 testing sites at covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.
