Rockwall County recorded a slight increase in unemployment between January and February, with the upticks jobless claims even more significant when compared to the same point 12 months earlier.
The year to year change was expected, as Rockwall County was reporting record employment during February 2020, right before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local, state and national economy.
But the county’s jobless numbers for this month were the highest ever seen for February, according to a report issued March 26 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate rose to 5.9 percent percent in February from 5.6 percent in January and 2.9 percent in February 2020.
There were 50,646 people reported as employed in the county during February, representing a loss of 205 jobs since January, and 2,277 jobs during the previous 12 months.
A total of 3,168 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Rockwall County during February, an increase of 178 people since January, and 1,568 people compared to February of last year.
The number of people reported as unemployed in the county in February was the highest ever recorded by the Texas Workforce Commission for the month. The unemployment rate was the highest in the county for the month since 2013, when the rate was reported at 6.1 percent..
The county’s civilian labor force dipped by 27 people between January and February and 709 people during the past year.
