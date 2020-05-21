Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.