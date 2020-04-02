The numbers of COVID-19 case in the area continues to rise rapidly.
Rockwall County is reporting 10 confirmed cases as of this morning, while Hunt County now has six confirmed cases.
The Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management was reporting four cases each from the cities of Rockwall and Fate, and one confirmed case each from the cities of Rowlett and Royse City.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the two individuals included a female, aged 18-30 from zip code 75401 and a male, aged 50-64, from zip code 75422, the northwest corner of the county.
The individuals previously reported from Hunt County have included a male over the age of 65 also residing in zip code 75442, an 18-30-year-old female living within the city limits of Commerce, a male over the age of 65 residing north of Quinlan and a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of Thursday morning among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 184 confirmed cases with one fatality, Dallas County reported 731 cases with 15 fatalities and Kaufman County had four confirmed cases.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.