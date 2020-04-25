Rockwall County Judge David Sweet has provided an update on the county's response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video message was posted to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page. The following is a transcript of the update:
Good afternoon, I’m Rockwall County Judge David Sweet. And I wanted to provide you with a coronavirus update and where we are here in Rockwall County. First of all, as I am sure you are all aware we are under the governor's order statewide. He created a task force of state elected officials, business leaders from several different industries and medical professionals who are providing him guidance on how to get Texas back to work safely. Schools both public and private will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year, and online education will continue. Parks were opened with strict guidelines to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus. And as of today retail businesses not allowed to operate are now allowed to provide retail to go through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivered to the customer's doorsteps. The Governor is supposed to provide more direction on the next phase this upcoming Monday, April the 27th. I will provide an update on Tuesday the 28th, via Facebook live in conjunction with the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce at 2:00 PM. Locally we continue to have a dialogue with city, county, school, and state leadership in the form of a daily conference call. We’ve also had conversations with a wide variety of business owners both retail and restaurants about the potential to reopen Rockwall County based on the governor's upcoming order and to address any concerns and questions that they have. Our call center continues to field calls from citizens across the county, and we provide them with as much information as possible. The phone number for the call center is 972-204-7080. The local task force that I created last month continues to gather information and closely monitor new confirmed cases as well as trends throughout all of Rockwall County. Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Division of Emergency Management continue to work to fill the gaps in personnel protective equipment and increase testing capacity. For more information on public testing visit the Rockwall County Website or Department of State Health Services Website. We are continuing to work to secure public testing here in Rockwall County, and we will provide more information when available. We have had six positive cases in the Broadmoor Senior Care Facility here in Rockwall. They have implemented testing as of today on all residents and staff. We are in constant contact with their staff to ensure they have the resources necessary to minimize that spread. Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management and Rockwall County Call Center check-in with all senior facilities in Rockwall County weekly and will continue to do so. As of today, we have 61 confirmed cases throughout all of Rockwall County. They’re in almost every city and in almost every age range. The Department of State Health Services does not report the number of those who have recovered, the number of those who have been tested, or negative test results. We will continue to report any and all information we receive on the Rockwall County Website, The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, and Nixle. To receive emergency notifications via Nixle, text keyword “RCOEM” to the number 888777. I hope all of you here in Rockwall County have a nice weekend, a good weekend, and stay safe. Thank You.
