Rockwall County Judge David Swet Tuesday issued a supplemental order concerning the county’s March 24 Declaration of Local Disaster and stay at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original order instructs anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure. A copy of the supplemental order was included with this story.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting that as of press time Tuesday, 22 people had been confirmed with COVID-19. No fatalities were reported.
A total of 18 of the individuals were reported from the City of Rockwll, seven in Fate, two in the Rockwall County area of Wylie and one each from Royse City and Rowlett. The office reported Tuesday that is does not receive information from the Department of State Health Services on the confirmed cases indicating if they are living together., nor does it receive information on where the individuals had recently traveled.
