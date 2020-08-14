Carter BloodCare supplies blood transfusion products to hospitals across north, central and east Texas, thanks to volunteer blood donors. The blood supply typically takes a hit during summer months, especially now, when more people are working remotely than before. Hosting a blood drive at the office is not practical when a limited number of people are there to participate.
Regardless of the time of year, 600 to 800 hospital patients daily rely on trusted blood transfusions, whether or not there is a pandemic. Blood is transfused for surgeries, cancer treatments, emergency childbirth and even care for premature babies. Each donation saves three lives – some of those lives only hours old. It is up to the community to make sure the blood supply safety net is sufficient to save lives, young and old, when timing matters.
Rockwall Economic Development Corp is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at 2610 Observation Trail in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jennifer Hammonds at 972-772-0025.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors now also learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. Carter BloodCare is performing extra sanitization and the staff wears masks and gloves. But in the era of COVID-19, there are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
