People in Rockwall County can feel comfortable in knowing they apparently are pretty healthy, although their neighbors in an adjacent county may be even healthier.
U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an affiliate of CVS Health, this week released the fourth annual Healthiest Communities rankings. This year’s rankings of more than 3,000 communities nationwide feature data on the connection between community health and COVID-19 (including vaccination rates); the impact of mental health on overall well-being; and how health equity compares in communities across the country.
Three Texas counties ranked among the top 100 Healthiest Communities, including Rockwall County at No. 83. Collin County came in at No. 32 and, of the five counties that scored the highest in the Economy subcategory, Collin County was No. 5.
The complete report is is available at https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities?src=usn_pr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.