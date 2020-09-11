First Presbyterian Church, 602 White Hills Drive in Rockwall, is hosting a Helping Hands Drive By Drop Off event on Saturday, Sept. 19, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon.
Elder Erika Nannis said the Mission Committee purposefully planned this for Sept. 19 as Sept. 17 is the North Texas Day of Giving.
Helping Hands is asking for sugar, cooking oil, stuffing mix, canned chili, ramen noodles, tuna/chicken helper, instant potato pouches (not boxes), canned chicken, brownie mix/cake mix, frosting, toilet paper and paper towels this time. Those wishing to donate can drive up to the church in front by the cross and pop their trunk. Volunteers will then remove the donations, thank you and send you on your way with blessings.
Anyone wanting to sit and chat during the event is invited to bring a chair and a mask and socially distance.
The donations will be delivered to Helping Hands on Monday, Sept. 21.
