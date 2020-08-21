The Rockwall Art League’s annual Fine Art Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020.
The show will be held at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club Conference Center, The Shores, 2600 Champion Circle, Rockwall.
The show opens at noon on Friday, Oct. 2, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 4.. Hours for the event will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. An awards ceremony and artist reception is also scheduled 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free to the public. For concerns about COVID-19, the event will be following the Rockwall County prescribed safety precautions for social distancing and masks. For those who are taking extra precautions, the event will be hosting the show virtually through the Rockwall Art League website at www.RockwallArtLeague.org.
Judges include world-renowned Texas watercolorist Randy Meador; Pam Masser, owner of The Dutch Art Gallery, which has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area art community since 1965; and Rockwall Municipal Judge David Mallard, a local attorney and long-time patron of the arts.
There will be seven categories of artwork on display: Oil, Watercolor, Acrylic, Photography, Drawing, Sculpture, and Mixed Media. Awards include Best of Show, first and second place in each category and the coveted People’s Choice award, which represents your opportunity to overrule the judges and have your voice heard by voting for the piece you find most inspiring.
Rockwall Art League has been promoting fine art in our community for two decades. Founded in 1999, RAL serves local artists and Rockwall residents by arranging opportunities for community art displays, hosting artists demos, promoting workshops, funding scholarships, and staffing the ArtReach program. Each year RAL awards the Tom Collins scholarship to a graduating high school senior pursuing an art degree in college.
For more information on this scholarship and instructions on how to apply visit the RAL webpage. In addition, RAL members have been engaged in working with mentally, emotionally, or physically challenged adults through ArtReach since its inception in 2012. Art as therapy is a proven avenue for developing creative expression and promoting healing. A selection of artwork from the ArtReach program will be on display at the Fine Art Show.
The show attracts artists from across North Texas. For more information on how to enter visit the website or the Rockwall Art League Facebook page, https://facebook.com/events/s/2020-fall-art-show/305517854124988/?ti=icl, for a show prospectus. The entry deadline is midnight Sept. 18.
