Hundreds of residents from Rockwall County entered the workforce and found jobs this summer, as local unemployment declined significantly between June and July and especially when compared to the same point one year earlier.
Rockwall County recorded its highest employment ever during July, according to a report issued Aug. 20 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Rockwall County posted an unemployment rate of 4.5% last month, down from 5.3 percent in June and also well below the 7.3% jobless rate reported in July 2020. Unemployment in Rockwall County was reported at 3.3 percent in July 2019.
There were 52,649 people listed as employed in the county in July, an increase of 850 people from June and 3,534 people from July one year earlier. The July total was the most ever reported during the month for Rockwall County, according to the state agency.
There were 2,493 people reported still seeking employment during July, a decrease of 326 people from June and 1,3342 fewer than in July 2020.
The civilian labor force grew by 524 people in Rockwall County between June and July, to a total of 55,142 people, which is 2,162 people more than one year earlier.
