On Saturday, Dec. 5, First Presbyterian Church is hosting a donation drive of products for Helping Hands for the upcoming holidays. Helping Hands needs rice, jelly sugar flour, dry pasta and beans, canned pasta sauce, cooking oil, canned chili, tuna and chicken and hamburger helper, instant potatoes in pouches (not boxes), canned chicken and tuna, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, dish detergent, cleaning supplier, feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence protection items.
To participate, all you have to do is drive up in the front of the church around the cross with your donations in your trunk between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Volunteers will be there to take the donations out of your trunk, thank you and send you on your way.
There is no need to even get out of your car.
All donations will be delivered to Helping Hands on Monday, Dec. 7.
The church is at 602 White Hills Drive in Rockwall. Questions may be directed to the church office at 972-771-5702.
