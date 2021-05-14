There will be lots of pomp and circumstance for Rockwall County students and parents during the next few weeks as three high schools conduct their graduation ceremonies.
But, as was the case in 2020, two of the events will be taking place in Arlington.
First up is the ceremony for the Rockwall Quest Academy, which is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Wilkerson Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.
The graduation ceremonies for both Rockwall Heath High School and Rockwall High School are scheduled Thursday, June 3, at Globe Life Park in Arlington, with Rockwall Heath at noon and Rockwall High School at 4 p.m.
• Multiple safety measures will be in place for the events, especially for the ceremonies at Globe Life Field, which is requiring all graduates, family members and school district personnel to wear face masks while entering and exiting and during the ceremony.
• Each student will receive one ticket and up to 10 additional tickets for family members and guests. Each member must have a ticket to be allowed into the building and seating is first come, first served general admission and no reserved seating.
• The Globe Life stadium will be deep cleaned and sanitized between the ceremonies. Graduates and family members will not be allowed to congregate before or after the events.
A complete list of the rules for the graduation ceremonies is available online at https://www.rockwallisd.com/domain/730
