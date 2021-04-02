Almost a third of the population of Rockwall County has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as the numbers of those who have died as a result of the virus continue to rise
The report from the Rockwall Office of Emergency Management indicated there had been 9,176 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 69 cases in one week’s time.
The report also noted there had been 8,978 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 68 individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 25,204 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,590 vaccinations during the previous week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 31.38 % of Rockwall County residents had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 18.3% being fully vaccinated.
There had been 150 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, seven more than one week earlier and 14 more than three weeks ago.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported there were 13 people in the county’s hospitals suffering from COVID-19, with two patients in the ICU.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has announced those still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can text the keyword “VAXROCKWALL” to 888777. After joining the VAXROCKWALL notification list they will receive text notifications regarding upcoming mass vaccination operations in Rockwall County and will then be directed where to go and how to book an appointment.
